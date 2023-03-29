Previous
Rainbow Yellow by dkellogg
Photo 555

Rainbow Yellow

Crooked Neck Yellow Squash in the garden.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Lucky you, they will make a delicious meal. I grew some in the first year of pandemic with limited success and then no e at all after that.
March 29th, 2023  
Looks like you've got a crop coming there!
March 29th, 2023  
Already??? We barely have the spring flowers (daffodils and hyacinths). And radishes only have the first level of leaves... :D
Nice colours!
March 29th, 2023  
That looks fabulous, nothing as good as home grown vegies.
March 29th, 2023  
