Photo 611
Its hot out here
This bird is panting like a dog.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
ace
You know it's really hot when the birds pant. Great shot!
June 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous shot
June 23rd, 2023
