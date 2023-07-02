Previous
Sunset over the garden by dkellogg
Sunset over the garden

2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Renee Salamon
pretty stunning
July 3rd, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
What an incredible sky! Wow.
July 3rd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely sunset
July 3rd, 2023  
moni kozi
Wonderful shot! I love the flowers against the tree. Are they black eyed susans or sunflowers?
Terrific and dramatic sky
July 3rd, 2023  
Bucktree
@monikozi Thank you Moni. Those are sunflowers.
July 3rd, 2023  
Peter Dulis
wow
July 3rd, 2023  
