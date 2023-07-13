Sign up
Previous
Photo 625
The Windmill
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
4
4
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
625
photos
31
followers
42
following
171% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th April 2019 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic picture, so dramatic in B&W.
July 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
I'll take a framed 18 by 20 of this for my living room!!! Fabulous western scene.
July 13th, 2023
Diane
ace
Love windmills and it's a great setting, with the curved rock wall and desert plants. Perfect in B&W.
July 13th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
July 13th, 2023
