Previous
Photo 631
Maggie
A recent photo of Maggie overlayed on a photo of Copano Bay. One of her favorite hangouts.
RIP Maggie. Oct 23, 2009 - July 22, 2023.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
3
1
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
bkb in the city
Sorry for your loss
July 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
I didn't know. You have my deepest heartfelt empathy. A lovely composite in her memory.
July 30th, 2023
Lin
ace
A lovely tribute to her ♥
July 30th, 2023
