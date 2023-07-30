Previous
Maggie by dkellogg
Maggie

A recent photo of Maggie overlayed on a photo of Copano Bay. One of her favorite hangouts.
RIP Maggie. Oct 23, 2009 - July 22, 2023.
bkb in the city
Sorry for your loss
July 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
I didn't know. You have my deepest heartfelt empathy. A lovely composite in her memory.
July 30th, 2023  
Lin ace
A lovely tribute to her ♥
July 30th, 2023  
