Previous
Black Skimmers turning on final by dkellogg
Photo 640

Black Skimmers turning on final

They remind me of a pilot practicing touch and goes. They score more fish that the Egrets because they cover a lot more water rather than standing in one spot and waiting for the fish to come by.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cool capture! They look like a squadron on maneuvers while the egrets look on in envy.
August 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous shot
August 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful picture
August 8th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Delightful scene
August 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise