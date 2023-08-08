Sign up
Black Skimmers turning on final
They remind me of a pilot practicing touch and goes. They score more fish that the Egrets because they cover a lot more water rather than standing in one spot and waiting for the fish to come by.
8th Aug 23
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
640
4
4
4
4
365
NIKON D750
27th July 2023 6:17am
Mags
ace
Cool capture! They look like a squadron on maneuvers while the egrets look on in envy.
August 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous shot
August 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful picture
August 8th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Delightful scene
August 8th, 2023
