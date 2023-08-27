Previous
Hot Town - Summer in the City by dkellogg
Hot Town - Summer in the City

Drink up my friends. Today is the 60th day this summer the temperature is over 100 degrees.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

@dkellogg
Mags ace
Back of my neck feeling sweaty and gritty. LOL! Marvelous shot and thanks for the ear worm! =)
August 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
That must be unbearable
August 27th, 2023  
