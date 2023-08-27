Sign up
Photo 659
Hot Town - Summer in the City
Drink up my friends. Today is the 60th day this summer the temperature is over 100 degrees.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
Mags
ace
Back of my neck feeling sweaty and gritty. LOL! Marvelous shot and thanks for the ear worm! =)
August 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
That must be unbearable
August 27th, 2023
