Previous
Next
Fort Leaton by dkellogg
Photo 870

Fort Leaton

Built around the mid 1800's. The walls are 2 feet thick for insulation from the extreme heat in the Chihuahuan Desert. No need to comment. Just filling in missed days.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise