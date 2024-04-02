Previous
The Old West by dkellogg
The Old West

Movie set built on the Mexican border where several old western movies were filmed.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

@dkellogg
Dione Giorgio
Oh for the good old days when we spent hours and hours watching cowboy movies. The scenery is so fantastic.
April 2nd, 2024  
