Wild Turkey by dkellogg
Wild Turkey

I couldn't get any closer of this Tom strutting his stuff.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Diana ace
Fabulous nature capture! Were you afraid of being chased ;-)
April 16th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
April 16th, 2024  
