Photo 1118
Gate curls
I noticed that this gate had various things behind it that gave the curls different backgrounds.
19th March 2024
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Tags
red
,
blue
,
grey
,
curls
,
gate
