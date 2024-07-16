Previous
Happy dog by dragey74
Photo 1237

Happy dog

After a long walk with some muddy puddles
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
339% complete

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
I love that happy face. Great capture.
July 17th, 2024  
