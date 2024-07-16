Sign up
Photo 1237
Happy dog
After a long walk with some muddy puddles
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
1
0
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 FE
Taken
15th July 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
walk
,
happy
,
puddles
Bucktree
ace
I love that happy face. Great capture.
July 17th, 2024
