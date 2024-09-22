Previous
Lightning by dragey74
Lightning

A very stormy day today.
I set my Go Pro up and it must have taken over 3000 photos, only one captured any lightning.
Cropped to remove the window and frame.
A bit noisy but OK I think?
🫣🌩
Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos.
357% complete

