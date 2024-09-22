Sign up
Previous
Photo 1305
Lightning
A very stormy day today.
I set my Go Pro up and it must have taken over 3000 photos, only one captured any lightning.
Cropped to remove the window and frame.
A bit noisy but OK I think?
🫣🌩
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
HERO5 Black
Taken
22nd September 2024 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sky
,
lightning
,
storm
,
grey
