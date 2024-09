Flooded River Nene

The Nene at the bottom end of town always overflows and floods when it has rained a lot. And it has rained a lot this week.



Luckily there are no houses nearby just small fields on the other side of the roads that get flooded too. The river itself usually goes from the buildings on the right to just before the trees to the right of the barge. Beyond the trees is usually a green area and a car park.