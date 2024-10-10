Previous
Leafy by dragey74
Photo 1323

Leafy

10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
362% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful shadow and shape.
October 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
This is super
October 12th, 2024  
