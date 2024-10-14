Previous
Little mint leaf by dragey74
Photo 1327

Little mint leaf

We have a jar on our kitchen window sill with a sprig of mint that is now well rooted in water. I put my phone with the torch on underneath the jar and took a few shots.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Martyn Drage

@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely done!
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise