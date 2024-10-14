Sign up
Previous
Photo 1327
Little mint leaf
We have a jar on our kitchen window sill with a sprig of mint that is now well rooted in water. I put my phone with the torch on underneath the jar and took a few shots.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
1
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos.
1327
photos
39
followers
90
following
363% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th October 2024 5:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
green
,
leaf
,
gold
,
macro
,
mint
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nicely done!
October 14th, 2024
