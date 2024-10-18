Sign up
Previous
Photo 1331
Hanging on
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
2
2
Martyn Drage
@dragey74
Re-attempting another full year of photos. It is a challenge I set myself on Day Zero Project ( and something I have wanted to...
1331
photos
39
followers
93
following
364% complete
View this month »
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th October 2024 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
water
,
grass
,
drop
,
dew
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and refraction, such crystal clear drops.
October 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
October 18th, 2024
