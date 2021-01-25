Sign up
Photo 983
Frost + Male Cardinal = Love
Unfortunately I only got one shot off before my dog ran out the door barking and scared him away. I would really love a do-over with him facing me...but can’t program Mother Nature.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Debra
@dridsdale
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365_2016 2017
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
24th January 2021 9:47pm
gloria jones
What a beautiful photo...love the frosty branches and pop of red feathers
January 26th, 2021
KV
Stellar... a fav for sure!
January 26th, 2021
