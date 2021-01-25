Previous
Next
Frost + Male Cardinal = Love by dridsdale
Photo 983

Frost + Male Cardinal = Love

Unfortunately I only got one shot off before my dog ran out the door barking and scared him away. I would really love a do-over with him facing me...but can’t program Mother Nature.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Debra

ace
@dridsdale
Update_2018, 2019, & 2020: I only completed one year with 365 (2016) but still enjoy posting on occasion and looking at your images. Thank you...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a beautiful photo...love the frosty branches and pop of red feathers
January 26th, 2021  
KV ace
Stellar... a fav for sure!
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise