Detroit Riverfront by dridsdale
Photo 984

Detroit Riverfront

Detroit Michigan on the right, Windsor Ontario left of the bridge. My husband is Canadian and his adult children and gkids live in Windsor. We, like so many others, have not crossed the River to visit family since last March.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Debra

Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's so sad- but the picture is gorgeous!
January 28th, 2021  
