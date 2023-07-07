Previous
Next
Breakfast in Mousehole, Cornwall by drumchik
2 / 365

Breakfast in Mousehole, Cornwall

3 Mill Ln, Mousehole, Penzance TR19 6RP, United Kingdom.

Great scones before visiting the home of our ancestors.

7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

drumchik

@drumchik
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise