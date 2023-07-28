Sign up
10 / 365
High Tea at Kathy's
With my sisters for the weekend, we created our version of high tea.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Album
London & Cornwall UK, 2023
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th July 2023 2:14pm
scones
,
strawberry jam
,
high tea
,
clotted cream
,
cucumber sandwiches
