Monotropa Uniflora aka Ghost Pipe by drumchik
Monotropa Uniflora aka Ghost Pipe

Found on a hike at Sprague Brook Park, Erie County, NY. These unusual plants do not have chlorophyll and don't use photosynthesis.
