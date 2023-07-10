Sign up
Photo 1307
Heat simulation
Hello, long time no 'see'!
This is one from the archives that I rediscovered during a mammoth sort out of my photo files when we had to replace our computer recently.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
0
0
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so.
1723
photos
55
followers
27
following
Tags
old
,
metal
,
shape
,
industrial
,
shapes
,
s
,
form
,
circles
,
tubes
,
selective color
,
selective colour
