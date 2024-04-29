Sign up
Previous
Photo 1330
Fragile structure
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
1
0
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
1746
photos
46
followers
23
following
364% complete
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
mushroom
,
color
,
macro
,
abstract
,
mono
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
focus stack
,
ababstract
gloria jones
ace
Nice color
April 29th, 2024
