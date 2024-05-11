Sign up
Mushroom detail
I love mushrooms, they're tasty to eat and also fascinating to study and photograph.
Hope everyone's enjoying their weekend. :)
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
food
,
mushroom
,
macro
,
mono
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
structure
