Scissor arch with crucifixion figures by dulciknit
There are four scissor arches in Wells cathedral (Somerset) and I believe they are unique to the cathedral. They were added in the 14th century to stabilise cracks that had appeared in the 12th century building.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

@dulciknit
Wendy ace
This is epic. Lovely image. Easy fav.
August 13th, 2024  
