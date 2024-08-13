Sign up
Photo 1343
Scissor arch with crucifixion figures
There are four scissor arches in Wells cathedral (Somerset) and I believe they are unique to the cathedral. They were added in the 14th century to stabilise cracks that had appeared in the 12th century building.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
1
1
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
old
,
cathedral
,
architecture
,
building
,
mono
,
lensbaby
,
monochrome
,
arch
,
historic
,
wells cathedral
,
ablensbaby
Wendy
ace
This is epic. Lovely image. Easy fav.
August 13th, 2024
