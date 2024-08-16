Previous
The confusion of formal dining etiquette by dulciknit
Photo 1345

The confusion of formal dining etiquette

... and that's only the glassware, the cutlery hasn't been laid yet!
Taken in Dunster Castle, Somerset. Some so-called castles are really manor houses, Dunster's one of them.

Thank you for all your recent, kind feedback. I'm posting and running tonight but hoping to catch up with folk over the weekend.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Alison Hewitt Bai...

ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise