Photo 1344
Impression: summer garden retreat
BOB
Not my garden - but I wish!
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Alison Hewitt Bai...
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
outdoors
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
person
,
lensbaby
,
wisteria
,
ablensbaby
Wendy
ace
Fav for originality and it's a rather nice image. Title is fitting.
August 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
a garden with a lilac and green pagoda .... lovely !!!!
August 15th, 2024
