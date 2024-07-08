Sign up
Previous
Photo 1335
Fragile structure in black and white
The previous, colour version, can be found here:
https://365project.org/dulciknit/365/2024-04-29
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
1
Alison Hewitt
ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so.
1752
photos
45
followers
22
following
365% complete
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
black and white
,
food
,
mushroom
,
macro
,
abstract
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
focus stack
,
ababstract
Phil Howcroft
ace
hello again Alison , always good to see you . Looks very much like plaster of paris , fragile and elegant
July 8th, 2024
