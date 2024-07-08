Previous
Fragile structure in black and white by dulciknit
Photo 1335

Fragile structure in black and white

The previous, colour version, can be found here: https://365project.org/dulciknit/365/2024-04-29
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Alison Hewitt Bai...

ace
@dulciknit
Critique welcome. Veteran 365er, 2011 vintage. Only posting occasionally and irregularly now. I'm an abstract photography enthusiast but not exclusively so. Born in the...
365% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
hello again Alison , always good to see you . Looks very much like plaster of paris , fragile and elegant
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise