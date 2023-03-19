Previous
Next
Open the Window to a Rainbow by eahopp
79 / 365

Open the Window to a Rainbow

Went downtown and I had to take a photo of a portion of this building mural.
It is such an inviting black window contrasting to the bold colors.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So nicely done Beth
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise