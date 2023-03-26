Previous
Barn With Beautiful Sky by eahopp
Barn With Beautiful Sky

I love photos of barns so whenever I see one I try to get a photo. It was a beautiful sunset.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Dawn ace
A lovely scene and barn
March 27th, 2023  
