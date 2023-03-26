Sign up
Previous
Next
86 / 365
Barn With Beautiful Sky
I love photos of barns so whenever I see one I try to get a photo. It was a beautiful sunset.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
1
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
87
photos
10
followers
14
following
23% complete
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
26th March 2023 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
barn
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene and barn
March 27th, 2023
