Previous
Next
Shadows and Reflections by eahopp
87 / 365

Shadows and Reflections

Refreshing walk on the East River Trail many shots of reflections. This one had shadows from tall trees behind me and reflections of a huge tree.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise