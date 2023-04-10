Previous
Mural and Black Window by eahopp
101 / 365

Mural and Black Window

Went downtown DePere captured another bright and beautiful mural. I love the contrast with the black window. FUN!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Beth

@eahopp
Photo Details

