107 / 365
Beginning Springtime Nest
Love the birds singing in the yard and happy to start a family.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
16th April 2023 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
nest
Christine Sztukowski
Sweet nicely captured
April 17th, 2023
