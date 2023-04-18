Sign up
109 / 365
The Laurel Tree
Greek mythology, the transformation of Daphne. This metal structure by D.C Windey stands in DePere Wisconsin. The colored glass leaves dangle in the breeze to create a shimmering show and a lovely sound of chimes.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
0
0
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
trees
,
metal
,
structure
365 Project
close