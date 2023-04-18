Previous
The Laurel Tree by eahopp
The Laurel Tree

Greek mythology, the transformation of Daphne. This metal structure by D.C Windey stands in DePere Wisconsin. The colored glass leaves dangle in the breeze to create a shimmering show and a lovely sound of chimes.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

@eahopp
