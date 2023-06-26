Sign up
178 / 365
Daisies Blooming ☀️
Went away for the weekend and came home to blooming daisies.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
flowers
,
daisies
,
blooming
Dawn
ace
Very pretty
June 27th, 2023
