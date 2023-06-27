Sign up
Previous
179 / 365
Elephant Both Sides
This is actually two photos on the corner of a building. Took the black and white then turned the corner and saw the colorful painting. Placed them side by side to show both.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
painting
,
colorful
,
elephant
