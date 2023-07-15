Sign up
197 / 365
Peeking through the Fence
Walking in my back yard the lovely Phlox from my neighbor ‘s yard caught my eye. This time it was pink and grey.
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Photo Details
365
Tags
flower
,
fence
,
pink
,
grey
,
phlox
