Previous
It’s really not a big Dill! by eahopp
199 / 365

It’s really not a big Dill!

I wanted to plant some dill and had a small are of soil so I just threw a handful of seeds, covered it with soil and this is what I got a lot of dill!
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Wow you won’t run out anytime soon
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise