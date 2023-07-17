Sign up
199 / 365
It’s really not a big Dill!
I wanted to plant some dill and had a small are of soil so I just threw a handful of seeds, covered it with soil and this is what I got a lot of dill!
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
303
photos
19
followers
18
following
Tags
garden
,
herb
,
dill
Dawn
ace
Wow you won’t run out anytime soon
July 18th, 2023
