Poppy-O-Poppy by eahopp
215 / 365

Poppy-O-Poppy

I shot this photo of a most delicate poppy in the morning and a slight wind came through and blew all the petals to the ground.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Beth

ace
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro.
Dawn ace
So pretty
August 4th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
August 4th, 2023  
