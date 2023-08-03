Sign up
215 / 365
Poppy-O-Poppy
I shot this photo of a most delicate poppy in the morning and a slight wind came through and blew all the petals to the ground.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
3rd August 2023 8:02pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
flower
,
wind
,
poppy
Dawn
ace
So pretty
August 4th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
August 4th, 2023
