221 / 365
Enter through the back door
Not so sure I would go. I did notice a pipe sticking out of the brick to the left of the vent, looks suspicious to me!
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
View this month »
Tags
door
brick
suspicious
enter
