Previous
232 / 365
Abstract Rock
Image using my iPad kaleidoscope of my favorite rock in our yard.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
1
1
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
361
photos
19
followers
18
following
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
97
227
228
98
229
230
231
232
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad (10th generation)
Taken
20th August 2023 5:05pm
colors
rock
abstract
favorite
Corinne C
ace
What a nice find. I see a bird’s head!
August 20th, 2023
