Previous
The road work continues! by eahopp
233 / 365

The road work continues!

It was a very busy day and so fun to watch the trucks, conveyer, dirt dumping and more.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A cool collage Beth
August 22nd, 2023  
Beth ace
@Dawn Thank you Dawn 😊
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise