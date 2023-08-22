Sign up
Previous
234 / 365
Portrait of a Daisy
Daisy Flower: Pure, innocent, new beginnings, simplicity, joy and cheerfulness.
Wishing all a Joyful Day ☀️
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Photo Details
Tags
new
,
flower
,
joy
,
daisy
,
beginning
,
cheerful
Diana
ace
So beautifully caotured.
August 23rd, 2023
