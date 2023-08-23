Previous
A walk in the park by eahopp
A walk in the park

My husband and I went for a walk in a local park, he said “can’t we just walk” and I replied “just one” it’s hard to resist when you see a photo op 😔
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Beth

@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Dawn ace
A lovely image and I know what you mean lol
August 24th, 2023  
