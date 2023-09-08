Previous
Hiding Pumpkin by eahopp
250 / 365

Hiding Pumpkin

Lake Geneva, WI many beautiful gardens along the path by mansions. Found this hidden garden pumpkin such a treasure for the fall season.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
Dawn ace
Looks good
September 9th, 2023  
