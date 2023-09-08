Sign up
250 / 365
Hiding Pumpkin
Lake Geneva, WI many beautiful gardens along the path by mansions. Found this hidden garden pumpkin such a treasure for the fall season.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Beth
Photo Details
Tags
garden
lake
pumpkin
hidden
Dawn
ace
Looks good
September 9th, 2023
365 Project
