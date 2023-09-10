Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Fun with friends
Annual Autumn trip: Lake Geneva, WI. Much fun, beautiful weather and friendship.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
Beth
ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Dawn
ace
Fabulous time together and collage for memories
September 11th, 2023
