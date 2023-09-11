Previous
An unattended Begonia yet a pretty bloom. by eahopp
252 / 365

An unattended Begonia yet a pretty bloom.

Over watered and getting to the end of its blooms.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Photo Details

