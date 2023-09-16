Sign up
257 / 365
IMG_1844 Old Binoculars at the Sail Club
Binoculars sitting by the window at Windjammers. Just had a warm feeling looking at these and imagining the stories they tell.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
0
0
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro.
Tags
warm
,
sail
,
club
,
binoculars
,
windjammers
