264 / 365
Yellow Pear Tomatoes oh so Sweet
Received from a friend, they are so sweet and seem to melt in your mouth. At least I can eat with my braces 😁
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Beth
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Tags
yellow
blue
friend
tomatoes
sweet
pear
Bucktree
They sure look tasty. Beautiful lighting and nice texture on the bowl.
September 23rd, 2023
Dawn
They look yum
September 23rd, 2023
