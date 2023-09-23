Previous
Yellow Pear Tomatoes oh so Sweet by eahopp
Yellow Pear Tomatoes oh so Sweet

Received from a friend, they are so sweet and seem to melt in your mouth. At least I can eat with my braces 😁
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Beth

ace
@eahopp
I have a bit of experience with my old Canon AE1 programmable, currently using iPhone 12 Pro. Trying to gain knowledge on the many tools...
Bucktree ace
They sure look tasty. Beautiful lighting and nice texture on the bowl.
September 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
They look yum
September 23rd, 2023  
